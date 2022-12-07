Is Your Skin Dehydrated? Here's An Easy Trick To Find Out
Contrary to how it may appear on the outside, dry skin is not the same as dehydrated skin—the latter is more of a temporary skin situation, whereas dry skin is classified as a continuous skin type.
So if dryness (read: flaking, tightness, dullness) is an occasional occurrence, you might be experiencing skin dehydration, though It can be pretty confusing to determine which one is which—here’s one way to tell.
Advertisement
A trick to identify dehydrated skin.
"The best way to determine whether your skin is dehydrated is to gently pinch the skin on the cheek,” celebrity esthetician Joanna Vargas once told mbg. "If it looks like you have fine lines, you are dehydrated." On the flip-side, if your skin is ultra-hydrated from the inside out (more on that next), then your skin should appear supple and firm, holding its shape after it’s pinched.
Now, let's say your pinch reveals fine lines (aka, dehydration). What can you do besides drink enough water? Here are a few rapid-fire tips:
- Add a hyaluronic acid serum to your topical routine.
- Layer an oil over your moisturizer (aka, slugging).
- Use a ceramide cream.
- Get a humidifier.
- Practice proper sun care (even when it’s cold out).
- Ingest hyaluronic acid and ceramides.
- Opt for a collagen supplement.
Let's pause on that last tip: A lack of bounce and skin elasticity may also be a result of decreased collagen production in the skin. This naturally occurs as you age (starting in your mid-20s) and continues at an average of 1% decline each year1. Plus, people who experience menopause see a dramatic drop (about 30%) in collagen production during that time, so it’s even more important to consider collagen supplementation as you (and your skin) begin to age.
To tend to your collagen production, you may consider adding a hydrolyzed collagen supplement to your routine—here’s a curated list of A+ options, straight from a nutrition Ph.D.
Advertisement
The takeaway.
One quick way to tell if your skin is dehydrated is the pinch test—pinch your cheek and evaluate whether or not fine lines stick around afterward. To remedy skin dehydration, prioritize replenishing moisture both topically and internally. Add a collagen supplement to your routine for an extra skin-plumping boost—here’s why it works, if you want to dive deeper.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.