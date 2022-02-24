This Buzzy Antioxidant Is Making The Rounds — But Are There Side Effects?

You can also get astaxanthin naturally through salmon, but you'd need to eat a lot of it every day to get the recommended amount. One salmon filet contains about half a milligram of astaxanthin, meaning you'd have to chow down on 12 filets in order to get those 6 milligrams. Needless to say, that's more salmon than what the average would (or could!) eat, so a supplement is way more practical. It's also a more economical approach, and you receive the astaxanthin benefits minus the potential contaminants from large quantities of fish (e.g., heavy metals).