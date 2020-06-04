That’s where antioxidants come into play. If you can’t physically block these rays, you can at least manage the free-radical damage that comes with them: Antioxidants’ primary role is to neutralize these hazardous little molecules that wreak havoc on the body.

By ingesting antioxidant rich-foods and supplements, you can provide your body with the much-need tools it needs to keep your skin healthy and help deal with the effects of photo damage.* But some do this better than others. Case in point: Astaxanthin.

The carotenoid has a impressive ability to help skin manage photodamage, as one scholarly review of the antioxidant explained that numerous comparative studies of astaxanthin and other antioxidants showed it was the superior antioxidant in promoting dermal fibroblasts (or, what helps make skin cells, elastin, and collagen).*

How much superior, you ask? The free-radical-fighting effect of astaxanthin is up to 1,000 times higher than that of many of its fellow antioxidants.* "If taken orally, [astaxanthin] has been shown to manage skin damage caused by the sun," board-certified dermatologist Kautilya Shaurya, M.D. explains to mbg about antioxidants’ role in sun care.*

In mindbodygreen’s nr+ formula, it is paired with nicotinamide riboside (or, where it gets its name) to support the cell’s energy production and longevity.* It also contains rhodiola, which can help manage oxidative stress, as well as phytoceramides, which can provide cushion of moisture to the skin.*