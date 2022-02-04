Is This Antioxidant The Secret To Preserving Your Collagen Layer?

But production is all for naught if you’re not taking active steps at preservation. That’s where this antioxidant comes in. Astaxanthin is a carotenoid phytonutrient and potent antioxidant clinically shown to protect skin cells and help preserve the collagen layer, as it has steller photoprotective and anti-inflammatory properties.* All you need to know about astaxanthin’s antioxidant properties are in the numbers: It’s five times more potent than beta-carotene, and a whopping 6,000 times more potent than vitamin C.*

Although, we must note a very important caveat that’s often misunderstood: Even if these other antioxidants don’t have as much free-radical fighting power—they’re hugely beneficial for other reasons. For example, vitamin C is directly involved in the collagen synthesis process—so it’s a necessary part of any skin care routine and diet.

But back to the carotenoid and its role in collagen preservation. Studies show it delays UV-exposure-induced signs of aging, which means more stable collagen and fewer wrinkles later.* Additionally, in a 16-week clinical trial of AstaReal®, a specific brand of premium algal astaxanthin, participants who supplemented with astaxanthin saw improvements in skin elasticity, while those who did not supplement saw worsening wrinkles.* Pretty impressive, huh?