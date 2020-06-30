10 Times When Jealousy Is Actually Healthy In A Relationship

Too much of anything can be unhealthy, but a little jealousy is not bad or unhealthy from time to time. Jealousy is a normal human emotion, and like all our emotions, they're here to tell us something about ourselves and what we need. Emotions need to be released. In a relationship, jealousy can just mean there's something you need to communicate to your partner about your insecurities, needs, boundaries, and desires.

Part of the reason jealousy causes us to feel so uncomfortable is that we typically think of it as a toxic and unhealthy emotion—something to rid ourselves of ASAP. So we add on a layer of self-blame or even a layer of fatality (i.e., if there's jealousy in the relationship, it must be doomed). Yet thinking this way is precisely what makes jealousy feel insurmountable, even though negative emotions are a totally normal thing to feel.

The lack of communication can be destructive to your relationship though, which is why talking through your jealousy is key to keeping it from becoming toxic. It's important to deal with jealousy in a relationship openly, because in excess and in secrecy is where it festers.