10 Times When Jealousy Is Actually Healthy In A Relationship

So what to do about it? Well, if you can, in the context of the conversation, pipe in! Odds are, your partner will pick up on your hope to shift gears. If not, wait it out, and explain how you're feeling once the other person has left. Plain and simple, admit to your jealousy: "Hey, I felt kind of jealous when X came up to us at the party. I felt like they were giving you a lot of attention, and I felt left out." From there, you can hash it out and clarify expectations.