The term "toxic" gets thrown around a lot nowadays, but what does it actually mean?

As doctor of clinical psychiatry Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy previously wrote for mbg, "A toxic person is someone who regularly displays actions and behaviors that hurt others or otherwise negatively impact the lives of the people around them, and they're usually the main instigating factor of a toxic relationship."

With that in mind, toxic friends are those people who claim to be your friend yet do things that actively harm you or your well-being. As psychotherapist Annette Nuñez, Ph.D., LMFT puts it, a toxic person in your life (whether a friend, significant other, or family member) will do the opposite of bring out your best self, eliciting negative feelings, tension, and more.

"Of course, there's a difference between being toxic and acting toxic," Neo clarifies, explaining that for someone to be toxic, it's become engrained ingrained in their personality, and they actively enjoy hurting others. Anyone, however, can have the capacity to act toxic sometimes, she adds.

And notably, a friend can be impacting you negatively even with the best of intentions, such as in the case of a codependent friendship. In other words, toxic friends are not always secretly horrible people, but their subtle behaviors and dynamics can still cause you harm.