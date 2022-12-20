Last but not least, a toxic friend will not truly see you for who you are, and even if they do understand you, they don't accept you. This may look like outright degradation or diminishment, but it can also look like constantly trying to fix you. As Neo previously wrote for mbg, "One of the most mortifying situations is when someone well-intentioned gathers others to shame you for a flaw, thinking this will whip you into action. Other people aren't our projects, and just because we can solve a problem doesn't mean we should."