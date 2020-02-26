When it comes to relationships, we all have our own visions of what we expect, whether you want someone who makes you laugh or gives you solid advice. But aside from what we look for on paper, there's another aspect of a relationship that matters—how well does your partner meet your emotional needs?

"In relationships, everyone has the same basic emotional needs to ensure not only the survival of the relationship but their survival as an individual," relationship psychologist Kate Balestrieri, Psy.D., CSAT-S, tells mbg. "Without good-enough relationships, humans run the risk of isolation, and that poses a real threat to an individual's ability to make it through the day... It is challenging to focus on thriving if someone feels emotionally unseen, unheard, or unimportant in primary relationships."

Everyone has their own set of emotional needs that they value the most, but as humans, we tend to gravitate toward the same needs, including security, volition, attention, emotional connection, sense of self, and more. Although you shouldn't expect to fulfill all of your emotional needs in a relationship, your partner should be providing support in the areas important to you.

Unmet emotional needs can trigger certain behaviors that at face value may seem like other issues. Here are a few signs that your emotional needs aren't being met in your relationship: