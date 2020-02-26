In many cases, a partner believes they are helping out, but they're actually missing the mark. "Help them out a little, and give them a bit of blueprint, if you know what would allow you to feel like your needs are sufficiently being met," says Balestrieri. "For example, you might say something along the lines of, 'When you tell me not to feel sad, I feel dismissed. I know you're trying to help, but I really need to sit with these feelings right now. Are you willing to sit with me while I cry?'"