Your rising sign, also known as your "ascendant," is the zodiac sign that was rising over the eastern horizon when you were born, according to the AstroTwins.

Where your sun sign relates to the position of the sun relative to the astrological year (i.e., Libra season or Taurus season), your rising sign relates to the position of the sun relative to the time of day. (The sun travels through each sign every day.)

"If people always peg you for a sign other than your own, don't be surprised to discover that it's actually your rising sign," the twins say.