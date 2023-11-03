As the twins explain, "The zodiac wheel begins with the first house, which represents where the sun was rising over the eastern horizon at your moment of birth and governs the self, the identity, and your first impression. The houses then move counterclockwise around the zodiacal wheel and ripple out to broader themes of family/home life, society, and beyond." (If you're looking at your birth chart, your rising sign will always be marked by a dark line at what would be 9:00 on a clock.)