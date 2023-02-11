The planet Uranus is, after all, associated with sudden change, revolution, and upheaval—which are all necessary for making progress on a large scale. And when it comes to Aquarius' priorities, humanity is the name of the game, so they tend to have a big-picture, idealistic view of how society can be improved. (Aquarius happens to be the second to last astrological sign on the zodiac wheel, which speaks to this sign's wisdom and uniqueness as well).