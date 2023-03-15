For one thing, Pelinku tells mindbodygreen, there's not much this sign will say "no" to, and if you offhandedly mention you want to take a pottery class, for example, your Gemini rising friend will likely be the one to jump on the opportunity. "In the realm of friendships, they're more than likely to explore the craziest stuff with you," she says, adding that they're "so open-minded to try new things, and they get bored very easily," so they'll be happy to entertain your ideas and plans.