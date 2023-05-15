So You're A Scorpio Rising — Here's What That Means For Life & Love (+ How To Thrive)
You may know your sun sign in astrology, but your rising sign can clue you in to how you show up in the world—and how other people perceive you. In the case of Taurus risings, these reliable folks maybe be stubborn, but they're also kind and consistent friends. If you or someone you know is a Taurus rising, here's what to keep in mind.
What's a rising sign again?
Your rising sign, also known as your "ascendant," is the zodiac sign that was rising over the eastern horizon the moment you were born. Where your sun sign relates to the position of the sun relative to the astrological year (i.e., you were born during Leo season or Libra season), your rising sign relates to the position of the sun relative to the time of day. (The sun spends about two hours traveling through each sign every day.)
Your rising sign reveals how you interact with the world, from your appearance to your attitude to the first impressions you make on others. For example, an Aquarius sun with a Taurus rising will likely exhibit Taurus-like traits you wouldn't expect from typical Aquarius energy, or will even physically look more like a Taurus.
Your rising sign also determines where your first house of identity falls in your chart (your ascendant is always your first house), which sets the stage for the rest of the houses in your chart.
As the AstroTwins previously wrote for mindbodygreen, "The zodiac wheel begins with the first house, which represents where the sun was rising over the eastern horizon at your moment of birth and governs the self, the identity, and your first impression. The houses then move counterclockwise around the zodiacal wheel and ripple out to broader themes of family/home life, society, and beyond."
Understanding Taurus risings
Taurus rising key traits
- Practical
- Slow and steady
- Stubborn
- Indulgent
- Sensual
- Reliable
- Hard working
- Consistent
- Creative
- Steady
- Lazy
If you're a Taurus rising, you're naturally going to give off the earthy, grounded, laid-back energy of Taurus. This fixed earth sign, ruled by the planet Venus, is known for being sensual, strong, potentially stubborn, and is symbolized by the bull.
With the planet of beauty as their chart ruler, it's likely Taurus rising may be very attractive to others, often having dark features and thick and/or curly hair. And that beauty translates to the things they like as well, whether it's interior design, food, clothing, or anything earthly and material. Overall, Taurus risings come off as solid and dependable.
And according to Christopher Renstrom, astrology expert and author of Rise and Shine: An Astrological Guide to How You Show Up in the World, "What you see is really what you get with Taurus risings." In other words, this is a rising sign that's straightforward, to the point, and focused on practical results.
"They're very comfortable in their own skin, and they project reliability, consistency, and calm under pressure," Renstrom explains, adding that these are people who don't have to "fight" their way to the top—they get their steadily through hard work. "Their manner is usually very gentle and kind," he notes.
Like the bull it's symbolized by, Taurus risings have great endurance but a certain softness that makes them seem trustworthy and safe. They're not quick to anger, but they can be stubborn, thanks to that fixed earth quality, which can also lead to a propensity for laziness and seeking comfort over all else.
Taurus risings in love
When it comes to their love lives, Taurus risings aren't one for games or drama. In fact, Renstrom tells mindbodygreen, "Nothing turns a Taurus rising off faster than drama," and while they're not typically a skeptical bunch, they will have no problem cutting you off if you encroach on their comfort.
These people also tend to be very attractive, but they don't know it. (Or if they do know it, they're humble about it.) Again, Taurus risings have a gentle and comforting nature that makes them feel very safe to be around, Renstrom explains.
In terms of how they show love, he notes the instinct to provide and to shelter is very strong for these folks. "And they want to be recognized and appreciated for that," he adds.
Further, they will likely show they care by doing something like cooking for you, buying tickets to a concert, covering the tab at dinner, or of course, physical touch. (That's their earthy energy for you.)
If you want to woo them, it certainly won't hurt if you put yourself together—being Venus-ruled means Taurus risings love pretty things. They're also culture-vultures, and will always be down to check out the new, hip spot in town, whether a new restaurant or gallery opening.
For most Taurus risings, their fifth house of romance will be ruled by Virgo, a sign of service, dedication, and organization. Their seventh house of long-term partnerships, on the other hand, is ruled by Scorpio, a fixed sign that's all about transformation, mystery, and emotional depth.
That said, they tend to be most compatible with Scorpio risings, as well as other the earth signs (Virgo, Capricorn, or another Taurus rising). But in order to get a full rundown of relationship compatibility, be sure to check out a synastry chart!
Taurus risings in friendship
When it comes to friendships, many of the same principles for their romantic relationships will still apply. Namely, they're not into drama, and would much rather take a peaceful stroll through the woods and catch up on life with you.
Or, remembering that they're culture vultures, they're a good person to hit up if you want to check out the latest new spot in town, see a play, or need help picking out an outfit or going shopping.
Generally speaking, these folks make great friends because they're dependable and consistent. Again, what you see is what you get, and this isn't a friend who's going to flake or talk about you behind your back. They are steadfast and loyal, aren't quick to anger, and expect the same from their friends.
As Renstrom notes, don't be surprised if your Taurus rising friend has a lazy streak or can be a bit stubborn, but if you can honor their needs while encouraging them to get out of the house, that's what friends are for, right?
Taurus risings at work
At work, a Taurus rising will produce results in a slow, steady, and reliable way. As aforementioned, this isn't a sign that has to elbow people on their way to the top—they simply impress their superiors with their work ethic until they make it to a more powerful position over time.
Fixed-earth is a great quality to have when it comes to practical work matters, and this sign will likely thrive in any career path they go for. Namely though, Renstrom says any job that involves building, beautifying, or culture at large is well suited for these folks.
Think things like architecture, city planning, food and wine, art and music, gardening, landscaping, singing, or even a radio broadcaster. (These people tend to have great voices.)
"What's kind of unexpected is that there's that gentility and kindness of Taurus risings combined with this regular heavy lifting that they do—they're as strong as an ox," Renstrom explains.
And in terms of their finances, he adds that Taurus is the least anxious sign when it comes to money. "Taurus is really good with money, and people think it's because they're good at saving but really, they just have a 'green thumb' for money and can make things grow financially," Renstrom tells mindbodygreen.
How to thrive as a Taurus rising
Every sign has room for growth, and Taurus is no exception. While they are reliable, they can be pretty stubborn, and Renstrom notes they can do well to learn to listen a bit more.
"Listening is a really good thing for them to do, because they will anticipate other people's wants and needs, maybe even take care of them—but they don't always listen to what someone's saying. They have a very set way of what life should be," he explains.
Further, Taurus risings can get a bit stuck in patterns of laziness or bad habits. Being a fixed-earth sign, think of them like a rock. Solid, yes, but often unmoving. It's important they are mindful not to let laziness and/or stagnation hold them back.
Lastly, while structure, comfort, and routine are important, life is about balance after all. For Taurus risings, trying new things, engaging in different activities, and leaving a bit of room for spontaneity can help them mitigate stagnation.
FAQs
What do Taurus risings look like?
Taurus risings are going to naturally give off the earthy, laid-back energy of Taurus. They typically have darker features, such as brown eyes, and dark, curly hair, and tend to be pretty conventionally attractive.
What sign is Taurus rising attracted to?
Taurus risings will likely be attracted to earth signs Virgo, Capricorn, or another Taurus, as well as their opposite sign, Scorpio.
What is the power of a Taurus rising?
The power of a Taurus rising lies in their enduring ability to work hard, stay consistent, and produce results, all while remaining calm and gentle.
The takeaway
As you may have realized at this point, astrology is much more than your sun sign, with your rising sign actually being the placement that determines the rest of your birth chart. And for Taurus risings, these gentle and reliable people have an air of earthy beauty and serenity that makes everyone want to be their best friend.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.