As you might imagine, winning a Scorpio rising's love is no easy feat—but once you do, they can be the deepest and most loyal lover you've ever known. And in terms of what they're looking for, Pelinku says, you can look to their fifth and seventh houses.

For most Scorpio risings, their fifth house of romance will be ruled by Pisces, a sign of creativity, illusion, and fantasy. Their seventh house of long-term partnerships, on the other hand, is ruled by Taurus, a fixed sign that's all about stability, reliability, and loyalty.

So, Pelinku explains, when it comes to initial attraction, Scorpio risings need to watch out for obsessive or illusory crushes, because they can be susceptible to unrealistic fantasies. But in terms of sealing the deal of commitment, they will likely end up with someone who can provide the stability and emotional safety they require for trust and intimacy.

"With love and relationships, you need to be 'all-in' for Scorpio risings," Pelinku says, adding, "They love commitment and they'll tell you straight away whether they like you or not—but they can also get so enraptured in the love that they could lose themselves."

After all, this is a very intense astrological placement, and that intensity applies to their relationships. "Love triggers that raw and primal feeling inside them and they get a little addicted to it," Pelinku notes. And going back to that Taurus-ruled seventh house, Scorpio risings value autonomy in their relationships, but can also be prone to possessiveness and jealousy.

They make also attract people who need healing, according to Pelinku, because Scorpio's are so intuitive and constantly transforming themselves. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it's not always a good thing, and these folks need to be mindful not to take on other people's healing as their responsibility.

Overall, she notes, dating a Scorpio rising is not for the faint of heart, but if you're up for a transformative, healing, and deeply spiritual relationship, it might be a great fit for you.

