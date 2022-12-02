The dark night of the soul is quite literally the darkest point in one's spiritual journey, but rest assured it will never be for naught. As the pioneering psychiatrist Elisabeth Kübler-Ross once said, "The most beautiful people we have known are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known struggle, known loss, and have found their way out of those depths." And while the depths of the darkness may feel all-consuming at times, there is hope and wholeness on the other side.