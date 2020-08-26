Here's why. When we're stressed or triggered, we often hold our breaths or suck in our tummies. Think also how we often tell each other to "Breathe in! Suck in your belly!" when we want a particularly flattering photo. Unsurprisingly, when we are told to breathe in consciously, we do the same. This leads to a feeling of tightness in our chests, which, when picked up by our brain, causes it to perceive that we are stressed out. It also triggers hyperventilation. It's little wonder we feel worse.