Don't Ignore This Sneaky Sign You're Going Through A Spiritual Awakening

A spiritual awakening, put simply, can be thought of as the initial moment, or "awakening," that sets you on a spiritual path. As spiritual author Shannon Kaiser tells mbg, it's an internal shift in energy and consciousness that goes on to impact our external lives, too (i.e. friendships).

"When we go through a spiritual awakening, we grow into new beliefs and perceptions. This means we advance our energy field and mind as well as our heart," Kaiser explains, adding, "In this expansion, we often will rise up into a higher frequency."

And when it comes to relationships that are no longer aligned with the "frequency" we're on, sometimes the contrast can be "so polarizing that we drift apart, or the relationship changes to the point where it’s unrecognizable," she notes.

If this sounds all too familiar, here's what to know about how to handle this stage of a spiritual awakening.