A DIY Guide To Manifesting Your Highest Self With An Altar

Once your altar gets you inspired with just a glance, you can start honing in on the practices and rituals that bring it to life. Many of the items you may have included, like tarot cards and candles, can be used for quick and simple rituals. Herstik, for example, pulls tarot or oracle cards for the day and week, and places those on her altar to connect to the intention she's working with.

Color can also be a powerful tool to work with. So if you're hoping to manifest some extra cash, crystals like green aventurine or citrine, as well as green candles, can help attract abundance. Similarly, rose quartz or other pink stones and pink candles can help attract love.

For a simple daily ritual, she explains, "You can charge a candle on the new moon, and then light it everyday up until the full moon to help you draw whatever you want in. I think this is really powerful because it doesn't take very long, and you're reinforcing this intention over and over again."

These tips are a great jumping off point for some altar inspo, but at the end of the day, working with an altar is very much a creative and personal thing. "It has to resonate with you, nobody else," Herstik says. "We're not doing it to impress other people—we're doing it to connect to something bigger than we are."