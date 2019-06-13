Trying To Avoid Plastic? These 5 Supermarket Chains Are Your Best Bet

Oftentimes, the grocery store is where plastic-free intentions go to die. Aisles are stocked with single-use packaging of all kinds—some of it necessary to protect the integrity and shelf life of our food; some, not so much. (I still can't get the image of the individually cling-wrapped eggs I saw the other week out of my head.) That being said, certain stores are doing more than others to cut back on gratuitous packaging.

Greenpeace recently set out to rate major grocery chains in the U.S. based on their plastic packaging and, pretty unsurprisingly given the advocacy group's high environmental standards, every store technically failed. The scores were assigned based on Greenpeace's analysis of retailers' sustainability policies and goals, plastic reduction efforts, and transparency. While the industry certainly has a long way to go, the good news that came out of the report is that a lot of stores are working hard at combatting the problem—five of the top innovators are below.