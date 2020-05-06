While usually used inside the home, the nine bagua map areas can definitely be applied to a garden. "You can focus on one of the bagua map areas and plant according to colors you want to work with," says Cho. For example, if you want your outdoor space to foster loving energy, you can add more deep reds, pinks, oranges, burgundies, and yellow tones to the "love and marriage" bagua area, located at the rear right-hand corner of your garden.