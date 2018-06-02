Feng Shui Says These 5 Things Are The Key To A Calming Home

Intimate connections with nature have been shown to enhance our lives and put us at ease during a time when stress is a global epidemic. There's been a growing trend toward activities that foster a connection with nature, such as forest bathing, earthing, and growing your own food. Fringe earth-based practices such as crystal healing and shamanic ritual are gaining traction too, and now there are even practitioners who will help you develop a deeper connection with nature, such as eco-therapists and nature mentors.

When we're on vacation in a gorgeous setting, chances are we make a point to watch the sunset every night. So why don't we do the same in our own backyards? Do we really need that piña colada and a beach chair to enjoy the natural world around us?

Maybe the trick to harnessing the restorative power of nature is to look in the space we spend the other 90 percent of our days: our homes. Our homes don't just say a lot about who we are; they also influence who we are. Feng shui is one discipline that can help us understand this relationship more deeply. Through the observations of the natural world, ancient shamans learned how to tap into the inner workings of nature to create thriving environments. The five elements (wood, fire, earth, metal, and water) were derived from these observations and represent not only physical matter but also the energy of the world around us.

And since we are part of nature, the five elements are within us as well. We use the language of feng shui to get to know who we are and what we are projecting out into the world. From there, we can pull in more nature and help soothe ourselves. In conducting research for my book, Creating Luminous Spaces, I discovered how the five elements could help us connect to nature within our homes in a more meaningful way.

For instance, my home office used to be in an unused bedroom on our second floor, but I never truly felt comfortable there. It’s only now, after years of working there and thinking that something was a little off, that I realize that I had very little nature in that room. A lack of natural light and fresh air plus piles of electrical equipment and files made the energy of the room feel dull. Once I moved the office to a brighter space with views of nature and brought in a teakwood desk and a stone water fountain, the space instantly felt more inspiring.