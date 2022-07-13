5 Organizational Upgrades To Bring More Sustainability Into Your Home

A large part of reducing your carbon footprint includes cutting down on waste—wilted, uneaten lettuce, we're looking at you. When it's time for a refrigerator re-org, consider investing in The Home Edit Fridge Storage Solution to reduce the amount of food that has to be thrown out before getting the chance to eat it. With an array of multifunctional products that help to maximize space in your fridge, each bin is designed to keep moisture away and preserve freshness. To level up, you can also throw one of these FreshPaper Food Sheets into each container—we're talking mold-free berries for dayyyys.