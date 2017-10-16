The Crucial Decluttering Step Nobody Talks About

As the owner of a decluttering business, I often field the same complaint: "I want to be organized, but I don’t know how to start." My response is always the same: No matter whether the person is living in a mansion or a tiny house, I always tell them they need to start with less stuff. The less stuff you own, the easier it is to organize all of it. It’s that simple.

This means that the cornerstone of any organized life is the letting go, the getting rid of. But once you declutter, then what? What do you do with the items you no longer need or want?

It’s important that we don’t just head straight for the trash can. As a friend’s grandmother always said, "When you throw something away, where’s 'away?’" If we know something is going to a good home where it will be used, it makes it so much easier—and more rewarding—to let go, so donating really is the best option.