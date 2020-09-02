Is Your Home Making You Lazy? 6 Feng Shui Tips To Boost Your Home's Energy

Lots of us rely on our home as shelter from the crazy pace of the outside world. We make our home ultra-comfy inside to make the outside less daunting. In feng shui, that impulse is right on point: when your life is loud (yang), a house that is quiet (yin) is a good thing. However, when we’re getting dull-minded, uninspired and just plain sloth-like, your ultra-Zen home might benefit from a tune-up.

While “nesting” at home is all the rage, too much of any good thing can become bad. Today, as I find myself growing lazier by the second as my impulse to stay in as the weather gets chilly and it starts to get dark earlier.

Mind you, any home at any time could be helping to sap your motivation and focus, so no matter where or when you read this, I hope you get an idea that can kick-start a fresh cycle of action.

The goal of a well-balanced home is to add a little motivation & focus where you need it, rather than turn your home into a circus.

So, lets look at some simple but powerful ways to raise the energy in your home.