Is Your Home Making You Lazy? 6 Feng Shui Tips To Boost Your Home's Energy

These full-spectrum light bulbs don’t have to be high-powered and the light doesn’t have to be intense, but a more full-spectrum color of light in your home will boost your mood. On that note, try opening the shades or curtains in your bedroom when you sleep so that the natural sunlight can flood in to wake you up with nature. Too early? Well, early risers tend to be far more productive and energized. Try rising with the sun and feel the way that natural light can move you!