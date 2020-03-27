Keep Attracting Emotionally Unavailable Partners? Read This

Once you truly believe you are worthy of the love you deserve, you will attract a partner who truly deserves you. Good partners are attracted to women who are confident and have healthy boundaries. Bad partners are attracted to women who are broken inside because they can manipulate and take advantage of them. Fix what is broken, become more self-assured, and love yourself, and that positive energy will attract a more positive person. This is what we call the "law of attraction." Like attracts like. Until you change the underlying core belief that you don't deserve the best of the best, you'll keep dating guys that disappoint.

One way to get there is to take a break from dating to work on you. Build your self-esteem through positive daily affirmations (i.e., "I am beautiful," "I am worthy"), create a vision board that specifically shows what you want your relationship or life to look like, and use some breathing techniques to move from the left brain state where you're stuck in your past roles to the right brain state where you feel anything is possible. One breathing technique to try is the breath of arousal used in Tantra. It activates your third chakra, which is the chakra that gives you a sense of power, self-esteem, and the willpower to say no to unhealthy things.

To do the breath of arousal, sit up tall, place your hands on your navel, and stick your tongue out . Pant like a dog in and out of your mouth, pumping your stomach muscles back and forth in time with your breathing. With every exhale pull your bellybutton to the back of your spine to empty your belly of air. With every inhale, allow your belly button to expand and let your stomach fill up like a balloon.

Do this as rapidly as you can. It might even feel like hyperventilating, but it increases your metabolism and builds your inner fire. Try to do this for seconds to one minute and see how energized, relaxed, and refreshed you feel, and notice the sense of grounding and confidence emanating from your core.