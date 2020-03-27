Keep Attracting Emotionally Unavailable Partners? Read This

One way to get there is to take a break from dating to work on you. Build your self-esteem through positive daily affirmations (i.e., "I am beautiful," "I am worthy"), create a vision board that specifically shows what you want your relationship or life to look like, and use some breathing techniques to move from the left brain state where you're stuck in your past roles to the right brain state where you feel anything is possible. One breathing technique to try is the breath of arousal used in Tantra. It activates your third chakra, which is the chakra that gives you a sense of power, self-esteem, and the willpower to say no to unhealthy things.