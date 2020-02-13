Nothing teaches us more about relationships than the first one we witness when we're young. For many of us, that's the relationship between our parents. New research shows that our parents may have a stronger impact than previously thought—the quality of their love can shape their children's lives in more ways than one.

The authors of this study looked at 150 families in Nepal, collected data from a survey that began in 1995. Married couples were interviewed separately at home and asked the question “How much do you love your (husband/wife)? Very much, some, a little, or not at all?”

Researchers then followed the children of these marriages for a period of 12 years, monitoring their progress through school and the status of their own romantic relationships.

They found that children who grew up with parents that loved each other not only stayed in healthier relationships themselves, but also did things like stayed in school for longer and waited a longer time before getting married.