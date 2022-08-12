When Forgiveness Feels Impossible, Here's How To Move Forward

Or, if you do want to verbalize your forgiveness, Zar says you can tell the person you are making the choice to let it go (whatever it is), and you understand that their action wasn't representative of who they are. "It's important to recognize that forgiveness isn't the same as letting your dog off the hook or saying what they did was OK, right? You can forgive someone and at the same time say, 'It's not OK, and you hurt me, and that's not acceptable behavior—and I'm choosing to forgive you. I'm choosing for me to move forward,'" she adds.