18 Subtle & Unexpected Signs Of Anger Issue, From Psychologists

“There are two types of anger: functional/healthy anger and dysfunctional/unhealthy anger,” says clinical psychologist and cognitive-behavioral therapist Houtuan Luo, Ph.D.

Functional and healthy anger occurs when an individual’s personal boundaries are violated, he explains. The other kind of anger, which is dysfunctional or unhealthy, masks other feelings related to painful experiences. “Anger can cover sadness and vulnerability, and those feelings are too painful to feel, but anger is much easier,” he says.

According to board-certified psychiatrist Nereida Gonzalez-Berrios, M.D., anger becomes an issue when problems related to controlling anger in various social situations provoke sudden outbursts that are socially unacceptable. “You may feel irritable, frustrated, and suffer from physical symptoms as well,” she says of people who experience unhealthy levels of anger. Not only can people prone to anger experience physical symptoms, like chronic pain or aches, they also might find themselves in harm’s way, often. Verbal fights or physical violence are natural progressions, which can lead to even more physical harm.

There is no definitive anger issues test, but there are many self-assessments. Over the years, clinicians have developed different tools to help assess a patient’s anger level or reactions. “Anger issues are usually diagnosed by a therapist or psychologist by doing a thorough mental status examination of the patient, along with a detailed record of the various instances of anger responses in various daily life situations,” Gonzalez-Berrios explains.

While anger by itself is not a psychological disorder, it can be a symptom of various mental health conditions such as depression, dementia, ADHD, intermittent disorder, oppositional defiant disorder, disruptive mood dysregulation disorder, borderline personality disorder, and bipolar disorder.