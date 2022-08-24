9 New Moon Rituals For Intention Setting, Manifestation & More, From Experts
With each lunar cycle, we have an opportunity to reflect, set intentions, release, and more. In the case of the new moon, it's an excellent time to plant seeds for what's to come. Here, we rounded up our favorite new moon rituals, plus some tips to make them more effective.
Why you may want to try a new moon ritual.
Each moon phase relates to different stages or evolutions of a goal, intention, or cycle. When we understand the energy at play with each phase, we can work with it through things like rituals, to amplify the power of our intentions.
As the AstroTwins previously wrote for mbg, new moons have two "windows" or timelines for working with them. "Astrologically speaking, new moons occur when the sun and the moon are at the exact same degree in the same zodiac sign. Full moons happen when they are in opposite zodiac signs but at the same degree. Every new moon will culminate in a corresponding full moon six months later," they explain.
So, you can set short-term goals between new and full moons every two weeks, and/or set more long term goals for what you'd like to build over the next six months, using rituals to keep up your momentum. (For example, a Pisces new moon will fall during Pisces season in February or March, with the full moon two weeks later, and then the Pisces full moon will arrive during Virgo season in August or September.)
How the energy of the moon impacts us.
The lunar cycle begins with the new moon, and according to the twins, new moons are the perfect time to set intentions and launch new projects. "Since new moons happen once a month and signify the beginning of a cycle, you can think of them as a cosmic reset," they explain.
Again, knowing that the new moon gives us a two-week and six-month window to work towards those intentions, the twins explain you can use each new moon to get clear on the goals you'll develop as the moon waxes toward fullness. "Connecting to these lunar energies can provide grounding and a sense of direction," they add.
It's also worth noting that each new moon will fall under a different astrological sign, so specific themes will be at play for the moon depending on where it is in the sky—but more on that later. First, here are some new moon rituals to try yourself under the next dark sky.
Rituals to try
1. Tap into your intention:
Because new moons are all about setting intentions and goals, one ritual you can do is simply sitting down and getting clear on what you'd like your intention to be. Here's an intention setting ritual to try, from spiritual teacher Ezzie Spencer Ph.D.:
- On the new moon, prepare a sacred space. Activate the senses by lighting a candle or sage, making herbal tea, and sitting on a comfortable cushion or rug. Lay out a journal and pen, close the door, and turn off your phone.
- Close your eyes, place one hand on your heart and one on your belly to connect with your physical body, and breathe deeply.
- Ask yourself what you most desire. Do you want a career more aligned with your purpose in life? Do you wish to start or improve a relationship? Do you crave more health and vitality?
- Notice how the answer feels in your body. Do you feel tingles of excitement? Do you feel peace and expansion?
- Tap into the power of elevated emotions by allowing yourself to feel grateful that you have already achieved your goal. Feel this in your body.
- Open your eyes, and write down your intention to declare what you are creating. Phrase it in the positive. For example, "I feel joy as I create a mutually loving and supportive marriage."
2. Try a new moon candle ritual:
The following candle ritual comes from astrology expert Imani Quinn, who tells mbg that this is a particularly potent option to try if the moon is in a fire sign (Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius). This ritual will actually last you two weeks, up until the full moon, making it ideal for keeping your intention top of mind and taking aligned action.
- Set and write down your intention on the new moon and light a fresh candle (consider choosing a candle color that aligns with your intention).
- Keep working with this intention until the full moon, repeatedly lighting and working with the candle.
- Notice any blocks that come up, and on the full moon, write down what you want to release, burning the paper with the candle under the full moon.
3. Do the 369 method:
The 369 method is a popular manifestation technique that involves simply writing down an intention or affirmation repeatedly throughout the day. If you wanted to manifest money, for example, your affirmation could be, "I will receive a large sum of money.")
You can do this method every day up until the full moon, two weeks after the new moon, or, if you wanted to play the long game, you could even commit to doing this method every day for six months, up until the new moon's corresponding full moon in the same astrological sign. Here's how it works:
- Write down your affirmation three times as soon as you wake up in the morning.
- Write down your affirmation six times during the afternoon.
- Write your affirmation nine times before you go to bed.
4. Draw a ritual bath:
Any new moon would be a good time for a ritual bath—though moons that fall under water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces) really lend themselves to a good soak.
Check out mbg's complete guide to ritual baths to get started, or consider this ritual bath for love from crystal expert Heather Askinosie:
What you'll need:
- Rose or jasmine incense
- 1 red candle
- 1 pink candle
- The petals from one dozen fresh pink or red roses
- 1 bottle rose essential oil
- 1 bottle jasmine essential oil
- 1 rose quartz crystal
- 1 aventurine crystal
- 1 feather
- 1 abalone shell or fireproof container to catch ashes from the sage
- A lighter or matches
Method:
- Light and burn your rose and jasmine incense next to the tub.
- Light the two candles in a safe place in your bathroom.
- Add the fresh rose petals to the bath water.
- Add 6 drops of the rose oil and 6 drops of the jasmine oil to the bath water—6 is the number of love.
- Add the rose quartz and aventurine to the bath water.
- During your bath, visualize yourself in a loving relationship, and place the crystals over your heart. Visualize your heart opening and a new love coming into your life.
- Soak for 20 minutes.
- After you've finished your bath, place your crystals on your nightstand. Give the rose petals back to the Earth.
5. Hold a new moon circle:
New moon circles present an opportunity to amplify your intentions through connection with others. As spiritual advisor and astrological counselor, Danielle Beinstein M.A., previously wrote for mbg, "[New moons are] a time to give and receive—to form community—and that's where new moon circles come into play."
Here's our guide to new moon circles, plus a sample schedule to help you get started hosting one:
- Choose someone to lead the group.
- Go around the circle and announce your name and one word to describe your current emotional state.
- Partake in a short 5-10 minute meditation to center and ground.
- Take some time to journal separately about what is present.
- Share in what was revealed in the writing process.
- Take another 10 minutes to write out your intentions, as if they’re already happening. For example: “I am finding myself feeling strong and flexible at my weekly yoga class.” or “I am feeling relaxed, fully myself and at ease on my date with X.”
- Share at least one of your intentions aloud.
- Close the circle with another short meditation.
6. Make a vision board:
One powerful way to work with any intention(s) you've set is to make a vision board, which is essentially a visual representation of your goals and what you'd like your life to look like. The new moon is the perfect opportunity to take the time to sit down with your blank board, and piece together visual elements that inspire and enliven you. When it's completed, you can place it somewhere you'll see it every day, such has on your altar or in your bedroom, to remind you of what you're working towards.
Need some help getting started? Be sure to give our complete guide to vision boarding a peek.
7. Do a tarot reading:
We all need a little extra guidance sometimes, and doing a new moon tarot reading can give you just that. Whether you ask them about what goal you should be working towards, what's standing in your way, or how to direct your focus, the cards can give you some valuable insights.
Here are a handful of questions to consider pulling into your reading if you need some inspiration:
- What is the primary thing for me to focus on during this new moon and in the weeks following?
- How can I lean into the energy of [astrological sign of the new moon] at this time?
- What do I need to make room for in my life to make my goals a reality?
- What do I need to watch out for in the next two weeks leading up to the full moon?
- What do I need to watch out for in the next six months leading up to the astrologically corresponding full moon?
8. Try a crystal meditation:
If you're a fan of crystals and would like to incorporate them into a new moon ritual, consider this crystal meditation from Noush Joon of Girl and Her Moon, which will help you amplify your new moon intentions going forward:
- Rinse your crystal under warm water to remove any old or negative energy from its source. (If your crystal doesn't take to water well, you can use another cleansing technique.)
- Gently pat your crystal dry and hold it up to your heart center.
- Holding your crystal against your heart center, set an intention to connect to more curiosity and connection under this new moon.
- Once you feel the intention has been set, place the crystal in a pouch to carry with you or in a space that is visible to you often.
- Over the next two weeks and/or six months, you can meditate with this crystal to help you remove mental blocks and release you from any heavy mental energy, for its light to guide you forward when the road gets unclear.
- This crystal now carries with it the energy of your intention and the patience and light source to help you connect to your journey with more curiosity and connection.
9. Make moon water:
And last but certainly not least, the new moon is also a great time to make moon water, which is essentially water that has had time to soak up some lunar energy. It can be used for a number of things, from bathing to watering your houseplants. It's most often made under the light of the full moon, but new moons certainly work too. Here's how to make it:
- Fill a container with water. If you can use fresh rainwater, even better—but any water is OK.
- Place your container somewhere it's facing the moon. It doesn't matter whether it's outside on your porch or inside on a windowsill.
- Say an affirmation or prayer. Think about what you want to use this moon water for, and say an affirmation or prayer over the jar to seal your intention.
- Once your container is in place and your intention is set, leave the jar overnight. In the morning, your moon water will be good to go!
Tips to keep in mind:
1. Intention is key:
As with any ritual, new moon or otherwise, your intention really is the most important part. Whether you want a new moon ritual for love, manifestation, money—whatever it may be—your intention holds the key. Any of the aforementioned rituals can be personalized and tweaked for the intention you're working with.
2. Work with the astrology of the moon:
As aforementioned, each new moon falls under a different astrological sign, with each sign relating to different energies and themes. According to the AstroTwins, knowing which sign the new moon is in can help you work with it in a more impactful way. Once you know which sign the new moon is in, here are some general themes to keep in mind:
- Aries: Identity, self, individuality, fire, beginnings.
- Taurus: Mother Earth, art, nature, body positivity, grounding.
- Gemini: Conversation, air, information, knowledge, social.
- Cancer: Water, womb, Mother, moon, comfort.
- Leo: Fire, creativity, fame, Sun, sovereignty.
- Virgo: Earth, goddess, harvest, sorting out what's necessary from what's not.
- Libra: Balance, justice, beauty, harmony, air, ideas.
- Scorpio: Deep waters, underworld, shadow, the past.
- Sagittarius: Adventure, fire, the unknown, wildness.
- Capricorn: Earth, structure, integrity, hard work, Saturn.
- Aquarius: Air, new ideas, revolution, future-oriented, outsiders.
- Pisces: The ocean, collective consciousness, mystical, dreams.
3. Always close your ritual with gratitude and thanks:
And last but not least, it's super important to end any ritual with a formal closing. Take a moment when your ritual is complete to sit quietly, thanking any angels, guides, or deities you work with, and/or the universe at large. Thank them for their support, their guidance, and for helping you get your intentions in motion, and find gratitude in knowing that you are divinely supported.
The takeaway
Lunar energy is always accessible to us, and new moons are a particularly powerful time to start a project, plant seeds, and get clear on your goals and intentions. While simply holding your intention in mind throughout the lunar cycle is one easy way to work with lunar energy, amping it up with rituals can help bolster your goals that much more.