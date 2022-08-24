9 New Moon Rituals For Intention Setting, Manifestation & More

One powerful way to work with any intention(s) you've set is to make a vision board, which is essentially a visual representation of your goals and what you'd like your life to look like. The new moon is the perfect opportunity to take the time to sit down with your blank board and piece together visual elements that inspire and enliven you. When it's completed, you can place it somewhere you'll see it every day, such has on your altar or in your bedroom, to remind you of what you're working toward.