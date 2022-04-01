The First New Moon Of The Astrological Year Is Here — Here's What To Expect

What To Know For This New Moon In Aries & How To Work With It
Not only did we begin Aries season and a new astrological year this month, but the first new moon of the astrological year falls this Thursday. Here's what to know about this moon, plus a few ways to work with it.
What to know about this month's new moon.
The new moon lands Thursday, March 31, at 2:23 pm. It falls in the sign of Aries, which is ruled by passionate and fiery Mars. That said, this new moon may bring up themes of taking actionable steps, starting new, and your own personal identity.
Aries is all about your sense of self and individuality, as well as your own personal fire. And as the AstroTwins previously wrote for mbg, "Since new moons happen once a month and signify the beginning of a cycle, you can think of them as a cosmic reset," adding that they're an ideal time to set intentions and goals that you'll work on as the moon waxes toward fullness.
How to work with it.
Since this is the first new moon of the astrological year, and it's so closely related to our own identity, this is a great time to take stock and think about what you want to call in this astrological year. To get started, here's a simple candle ritual you can do over the next two weeks before the full moon, from modern mystic and author of Astrology SOS Imani Quinn:
A new moon candle ritual:
Set and write down your intention on the new moon and light a fresh candle (consider choosing a candle color that aligns with your intention). Keep working with this intention until the full moon, repeatedly lighting and working with the candle. Notice any blocks that come up, and on the full moon, write down what you want to release, burning the paper with the candle under the full moon.
The takeaway.
New moons are always a great chance to start fresh and set intentions, and this one is especially potent. However you decide to work with this new moon, don't be surprised if you feel the push to rebuild, start anew, and stock your inner fire.