The First New Moon Of The Astrological Year Is Here — Here's What To Expect

The new moon lands Thursday, March 31, at 2:23 pm. It falls in the sign of Aries, which is ruled by passionate and fiery Mars. That said, this new moon may bring up themes of taking actionable steps, starting new, and your own personal identity.

Aries is all about your sense of self and individuality, as well as your own personal fire. And as the AstroTwins previously wrote for mbg, "Since new moons happen once a month and signify the beginning of a cycle, you can think of them as a cosmic reset," adding that they're an ideal time to set intentions and goals that you'll work on as the moon waxes toward fullness.