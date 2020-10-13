 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Meditation
How To Harness The Power Of Tonight's Sky With A New Moon Circle

How To Harness The Power Of Tonight's Sky With A New Moon Circle

Danielle Beinstein, MA
Written by Danielle Beinstein, MA
Danielle Beinstein, MA, is a Spiritual Advisor, Astrological Counselor, Writer, Meditation Guide, and the co-founder and co-facilitator of The New Moon Circle, a monthly intention setting circle held in Venice, CA.
new moon mountains and sky

Image by SASHA EVORY / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
Last updated on October 13, 2020

“What’s a women’s new moon circle?"

I get this question a lot. Our culture isn’t exactly full of opportunities for womxn to gather and connect intimately, so when I tell people that I co-facilitate a monthly gathering for women to correspond with the start of a new moon, their responses are often puzzled.

Of course, we know about networking events, career-oriented meet-ups, and book clubs—but new moon circles are different. An opportunity for heartfelt expression, they touch on the core of who we are.

If you feel called to join or host a new moon circle, here's your introduction to the powerful practice.

The meaning of the new moon.

There are four distinct phases in every 28-day moon cycle: New Moon, waxing half moon, full moon, and waning half moon. Each offers us an opportunity to connect with ourselves and our purpose.

Of all the cycles, new moons represent beginnings. They are for planting seeds and setting intentions for our dreams, goals, and wishes. They're an opportunity to take ownership for what we want to manifest and to commit to the actions, thoughts and behaviors necessary to get us there. They're a time to give and receive—to form community—and that's where new moon circles come into play.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How do you host a new moon circle?

Paula Mallis and I have long been facilitating monthly new moon circles in Venice, California. In normal times, our circles gathered once a month, on the evening of the new moon, from 8-11pm in a private residence. The age range and life experience of those who attended ran the gamut, and there were 35-50 women in attendance on any given night.

Though the programming varied, our new moon circles usually included time for meditation, journaling, sharing, and setting intentions. The key is the space that’s created. It should be open, caring, non-judgmental, and loving.

As each woman shares, the circle quietly holds space for her, allowing her the fullness of her experience. This breeds intimacy and trust as walls are dropped. The more we hold space for one another, the more we realize that the possibilities are endless; that success begets success; that we’re in this together.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when starting a new moon circle group:

  • Start small. Invite a few women over, or gather virtually. It’s not about quantity, but quality. Often the smaller the circles, the more profound the experience.
  • Agree that what is shared in circle remains in circle. Trust is key here. It creates an atmosphere of acceptance.
  • Do not offer advice to one another unless asked. Each of us is on our own journey. Part of the beauty of these circles is that they allow the participants to listen to their own inner voice and to deepen their self-trust. When we give unsolicited advice, we are essentially robbing others of their own self-discovery.

A sample schedule for your new moon circle.

  1. Choose someone to lead the group.
  2. Go around the circle and announce your name and one word to describe your current emotional state.
  3. Partake in a short 5-10 minute meditation to center and ground.
  4. Take some time to journal separately about what is present.
  5. Share in what was revealed in the writing process.
  6. Take another 10 minutes to write out your intentions, as if they’re already happening. For example: “I am finding myself feeling strong and flexible at my weekly yoga class.” or “I am feeling relaxed, fully myself and at ease on my date with X.”
  7. Share at least one of your intentions aloud.
  8. Close the circle with another short meditation.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(379)
sleep support+

Of all of the gifts I’ve gleaned in my life, nothing compares to the support of like-hearted women. After all, women have a magnificent ability to heal one another simply by paying witness; by listening to each other with an open, accepting heart. It’s nothing less than magic.

So much beauty is found within the circle itself, in the sense of community and unconditional support it provides.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Danielle Beinstein, MA
Danielle Beinstein, MA
Danielle Beinstein, MA, is a Spiritual Advisor, Astrological Counselor, Writer, Meditation Guide, and the co-founder and co-facilitator of The New Moon Circle, a monthly intention...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
Spirituality

This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal

Sarah Regan
This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Functional Food

Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof

Hannah Frye
Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof
Integrative Health

We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health

Merrell Readman
We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health
Integrative Health

How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Home

The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain

Jamey Powell
The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Beauty

Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them

Hannah Frye
Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/guide-to-new-moon-circles

Your article and new folder have been saved!