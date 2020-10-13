How To Harness The Power Of Tonight's Sky With A New Moon Circle

“What’s a women’s new moon circle?"

I get this question a lot. Our culture isn’t exactly full of opportunities for womxn to gather and connect intimately, so when I tell people that I co-facilitate a monthly gathering for women to correspond with the start of a new moon, their responses are often puzzled.

Of course, we know about networking events, career-oriented meet-ups, and book clubs—but new moon circles are different. An opportunity for heartfelt expression, they touch on the core of who we are.

If you feel called to join or host a new moon circle, here's your introduction to the powerful practice.