Monday's New Moon In Gemini Is Extra Potent — Here's How To Work With It

What To Know Ahead Of The New Moon In Gemini + How To Work With It
New moons are a great opportunity to start fresh and think about what you'd like to change or work on going forward. And this Monday, we've got May's new moon in Gemini to look forward to. Here's what to know for this moon, plus how to work with it, from an astrology expert.
What to know for this new moon.
The new moon in Gemini will peak on Monday, May 30, at 7:32 a.m. EST, and while we may not be able to see it, its energy is sure to be felt.
As Noush Joon of Girl and Her Moon tells mbg, "Each new moon is an opportunity to plant a new seed on the journey we are about to walk over the next six months or so [until the next full moon in Gemini]. This particular new moon brings a beautiful wave of fresh energy and perspective as it closes the eclipse portal and opens a new space for us to think and move differently, particularly after what we may have experienced during the eclipses."
With Gemini being both mutable and an air sign ruled by the planet Mercury, Noush notes that this moon offers us both perspective and courage, in order to change something or open our minds to a new way of thinking. And because Mercury is still retrograde, she adds, "there could be opportunities, connections, ideas or desires from the past that come back around with a fresh new wave of inspiration to propel us forward along our journey."
Mercury retrograde coupled with this moon can also, however, bring an air of confusion or fog, Noush says. "So while there is a beautiful energy to set a new seed of intention and to shift your frame of mind, releasing yourself from the depths of the eclipse portal, it would still be advisable to tread lightly and exercise caution in how you proceed, at least until June 3 when Mercury stations direct," she explains.
How to work with this energy.
According to Noush, a good way to think about this new moon energy is to begin shifting from the fixed intentions of Taurus and Scorpio, into the light and curious intentions of Gemini.
"Be open to possibilities, explore opportunities with a curious mind, ask questions and inspire conversations, connections and movement, allowing the novelty to refresh your body and your soul," she says.
And when it comes to committing to something new, she notes, make sure you don’t leave any rock unturned and have explored all your options. "The duality of Gemini is active, so while exercising caution, don’t let it hold you back from moving ahead. Find the balance between your thoughts and actions," Noush says, adding, that this might be easier once Mercury goes direct on June 3.
Here's a ritual from Noush you can try under this new moon that only requires your favorite crystal and a solid intention:
- Rinse your crystal under warm water to remove any old or negative energy from its source. (If your crystal doesn't take to water well, you can use another cleansing technique.)
- Gently pat your crystal dry and hold it up to your heart center.
- Holding your crystal against your heart center, set an intention to connect to more curiosity and connection under this new moon. (Note: The intention for curiosity and connection is a strong energy under the sign of Gemini, however you are encouraged to set any intention on your crystal that feels aligned for you at this time.)
- Once you feel the intention has been set, place the crystal in a pouch to carry with you or in a space that is visible to you often.
- Over the next six months, you can meditate with this crystal to help you remove mental blocks and release you from any heavy mental energy, for its light to guide you forward when the road gets unclear.
- This crystal now carries with it the energy of your intention and the patience and light source to help you connect to your journey with more curiosity and connection.
The takeaway.
sleep support+
This new moon is all about inspiring a new energy of curiosity, and figuring out how can you change something that isn't working. As Noush says, "Think, discuss, and play with the possibilities under this new moon—and ready yourself for action once Mercury stations direct in early June."