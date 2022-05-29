Monday's New Moon In Gemini Is Extra Potent — Here's How To Work With It

The new moon in Gemini will peak on Monday, May 30, at 7:32 a.m. EST, and while we may not be able to see it, its energy is sure to be felt.

As Noush Joon of Girl and Her Moon tells mbg, "Each new moon is an opportunity to plant a new seed on the journey we are about to walk over the next six months or so [until the next full moon in Gemini]. This particular new moon brings a beautiful wave of fresh energy and perspective as it closes the eclipse portal and opens a new space for us to think and move differently, particularly after what we may have experienced during the eclipses."

With Gemini being both mutable and an air sign ruled by the planet Mercury, Noush notes that this moon offers us both perspective and courage, in order to change something or open our minds to a new way of thinking. And because Mercury is still retrograde, she adds, "there could be opportunities, connections, ideas or desires from the past that come back around with a fresh new wave of inspiration to propel us forward along our journey."

Mercury retrograde coupled with this moon can also, however, bring an air of confusion or fog, Noush says. "So while there is a beautiful energy to set a new seed of intention and to shift your frame of mind, releasing yourself from the depths of the eclipse portal, it would still be advisable to tread lightly and exercise caution in how you proceed, at least until June 3 when Mercury stations direct," she explains.