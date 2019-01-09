How To Start Plant-Based Eating And Do It Right (For Your Health And The Planet): An Expert Explains

As an exercise physiologist and the CEO and founder of 22 Days Nutrition, I've dedicated my life to helping people live their best lives. This means encouraging people to transition to plant-based eating so they can lose weight, prevent (and in some cases reverse) chronic disease, boost their energy, and transform their health.

Why do I do this? Because I care about you, I care about my children, and I care about other people's children. I want to see you live your best and healthiest life. You see, in the last hundred years, our diets have radically changed—for the worse. We've gone from eating whole foods that nourish and heal the body to eating processed junk that is high in fat, sugar, additives, toxins, and fillers yet lacks vital nutrients. We've gone from eating around 100 pounds of meat (which was raised on farms, grass-fed, and free from chemicals) each year to, on average, more than 200 pounds, nearly all of it grown on factory farms and pumped full of antibiotics and hormones to satisfy the need for cheap, readily available meat. It's no wonder that, as a whole, we are the fattest and unhealthiest generation thus far.

The way we're living just isn't sustainable. Not for us. Not for the planet. And that's where the Greenprint movement comes in. It offers an extraordinary plan for how to eat to get fit and healthy with foods that are greener for the earth and better for you. What is unique about the Greenprint is that it gives you the essential steps you need to start thriving on plant-based eating and take it as far as you want to go to achieve all your health and weight-loss goals.