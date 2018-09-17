How To Tell If Your Food Was Raised Inhumanely — And What To Do About It

Let's start with some good news first: Three in four Americans now pay more attention to food labels regarding how animals are raised than they did five years ago. And according to estimates by the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), more than half of the chicken industry—including the giants like Perdue and Tyson and major fast food companies like KFC, Chipotle, and Subway—recently made commitments to move away from inhumane antibiotics policies. Almost all major supermarkets and chain restaurants have also recently committed to only source eggs from chickens raised cage-free.

It's awesome proof that as consumers, we can actually influence major change, but there's still a lot of work to do. In the United States alone, almost 10 billion animals are raised for food each year, and the vast majority still spend their lives in cramped, unnatural conditions in factory farms, often suffering as a result of their welfare coming in second to a farm's profit or efficiency.

Perpetuating the situation is the fact that most consumers believe we have federal laws in place governing how farm animals are treated, but outside of laws around transport and slaughter, federal regulations don't exist for farm animal welfare. And many shoppers take humane-sounding food labels like "free-range," "natural," "cage-free," and "antibiotic-free" at face value when they may be a far cry from reality.

"There's a huge and dangerous gap between what consumers expect and the reality of farming practices and food labels," says Daisy Freund, the director of farm animal welfare for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). "It's a fundamental misunderstanding—no one's checking on the treatment of the vast majority of farm animals."