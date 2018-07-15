IQs Are Falling All Over The World — Could This Be Why?

With all of the improvements in education and technology, we must be getting smarter as a society, right? As it turns out, we might actually be getting dumber. One study found that IQ scores have been falling by as much as seven points per generation. This is in stark contrast to the last century, during which there was such a steady and significant rise in IQ scores that it garnered a name: the Flynn Effect.

First detected by scientist James R. Flynn in 1978, the Flynn Effect was seen across many countries and was expected to continue its upward IQ trajectory, but Norwegian researchers think it may have already peaked. Yup, we may have already passed peak human intelligence—yikes. Analyzing over 730,000 standardized IQ test scores from 1970 to 2009, the study found a steady decline in IQ averaging about 0.03 points less each year.

What could account for the sudden downturn in average IQ scores? It's hard to tell exactly. But with so many changes in our diet quality, sedentary time, and stress levels over the past 50 years, it's no surprise that contemporary lifestyles have affected our brain health.

Fortunately, we can save our brains—not to mention the future intelligence of our species—by simply modifying our habits and lifestyle. Here are six easy changes that can help boost cognitive health and improve IQ: