Boost Your Memory Naturally With These Neurologist-Approved Tips

There are plants and vitamins that are important for neuronal function and neurotransmitter balance, even more so as we age. For example, Ginkgo biloba is an herb that has been shown to boost memory and cognitive function and may be helpful for people with Alzheimer's and Dementia. Please see an integrative neurologist or an integrative medicine provider for guidance on these, as they should be tailored to the individual.

It is never too early or too late to start caring for our brain. We can always reap some benefit. You’ll feel your brain smiling in no time!