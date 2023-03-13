How To Get A Handle On Your Cravings In One Week, From A Functional MD
Believe it or not, you can make a positive, lasting change in your health in less than one week. In fact, a landmark study1 in the journal Nature showed that it takes just three days of healthy eating to spur a change in the microbiome.
In my new book I'm So Effing Hungry, I share a science-backed action plan for quickly taking control of your food cravings and establishing healthier food habits. It includes recipes as well as habits that will help you get to know your hunger cues. Here are the basics of the weeklong plan:
Advertisement
What to do to manage cravings:
- Get outside in the morning for 2-20 minutes: Every cell in your body operates by its circadian rhythm, so it is best to follow the lead of the sun daily. If you live in a dark place that doesn't get much sunlight, use a sunlamp instead.
- Replenish, don't restrict: Food is fuel. When we eat replenishing foods like nutrient-dense vegetables, nuts, etc., we'll be more satisfied and less likely to choose ultra-processed simple carbs and sugars. Trading out a junk food for fibrous snacks on a daily basis will also leave you feeling fuller and slowly decrease the processed snack cravings.
- Move: Moving your body for 20 minutes a day is the best probiotic, in my opinion. It will make you more satisfied, happier, and less inflamed. Movement doesn't have to be rigorous exercise. Walking around the block or doing bodyweight squats next to your desk during the workday or when you get out of bed in the morning is great.
- Eat more fermented food: Eating one serving of fermented food a day (be it cultured yogurt, tempeh, kimchi, sauerkraut, or a low-sugar kombucha) will have a huge impact on your gut and, in turn, your cravings and hunger.
What to eat to manage cravings.
These are the types of foods I recommend for staying full, satisfied, and in control of your cravings. Use this meal plan as a general guide, or access all of the specific recipes in my book.
Advertisement
Day 1
Breakfast: High-Fiber Vegan Banana Pancakes with Blueberry Sauce
Lunch: Black Bean and Sweet Potato Hash
Snack: Yogurt Ranch Veggie Dip with raw veggies
Dinner: Date-Olive Chicken/Tofu with Sautéed Kale
Day 2
Breakfast: Spicy Indian Eggs
Lunch: Leftover Date-Olive Chicken with Sautéed Kale
Snack: Leftover Yogurt Ranch Veggie Dip with raw veggies
Dinner: Leftover Black Bean and Sweet Potato Hash
Advertisement
Day 3
Breakfast: Sweet Cherry–Almond Butter Smoothie
Lunch: Kimchi with Leek, Cabbage, and Sweet Potato Soup
Snack: Coconut Kefir with a handful of walnuts
Dinner: Stir-Fry with Tofu, Broccoli, Snow Peas, and Bean Sprouts
Day 4
Breakfast: Chai Latte Oatmeal Bowl
Lunch: Leftover Stir-Fry with Tofu, Broccoli, Snow Peas, and Bean Sprouts
Snack: Cup of leftover Leek, Cabbage, and Sweet Potato Soup
Dinner: Spiced Moroccan Lentils
Advertisement
Day 5
Breakfast: Chickpea Omelet with Spinach and Goat Cheese
Lunch: Crispy Air-Fried Tofu Lettuce Wraps
Snack: Coconut Kefir with a handful of walnuts
Dinner: Leftover Spiced Moroccan Lentils
Day 6
Breakfast: Turmeric Egg White Scramble with Kale, Chickpeas, Sweet Potatoes, and Yogurt
Lunch: Creamy Broccoli-Cheese Soup
Snack: Iced Oat Milk Chai
Dinner: Roasted Tempeh and Broccoli with Peanut Sauce
Advertisement
Day 7
Breakfast: Mixed Berry Compote with Yogurt
Lunch: Leftover Creamy Broccoli-Cheese Soup
Snack: Peppermint-Mocha Sipper with a handful of walnuts
Dinner: Crispy Berbere-Roasted Tofu and Vegetables
The takeaway.
Of course, making long-term changes requires daily effort and commitment. But I find it encouraging that you can start to see noticeable differences in your cravings, mood, and gut health within a week just by making these simple, nourishing tweaks.
Dr. Amy Shah is a double board certified MD with training from Cornell, Columbia and Harvard Universities. She was named one of mindbodygreen's Top 100 Women In Wellness to Watch in 2015 and has been a guest on many national and local media shows. She helps busy people transform their health by reducing inflammation and eating more plants, utalizing the power of the microbiome to help digestion, natural hormone balance and food sensitivities. She is an expert on intermittent fasting for women and has a 2 week guided group program.