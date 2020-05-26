Memorial Day weekend has come and gone, which means sunshine and summertime snacks are here to stay. Just the thought of summer has us craving barbecue and its ultimate cool, dip-able counterpart: ranch dressing.

The creamy ranch dressing from your childhood may not be the healthiest dip, but this nutritious vegan version, developed by professional chef and nutritionist Danielle Shine, is loaded with fresh herbs, healthy fats, and plenty of antioxidants from mindbodygreen’s organic veggies+ powder.

Unlike most ranch dressings, which rely on buttermilk and a creamy base, like mayonnaise or sour cream, this ranch is plant-based and dairy-free. Instead, the texture in this recipe comes from coconut milk and sunflower seeds. Not only do sunflower seeds help thicken the dip, but they also provide healthy fat, magnesium, zinc, and fiber.