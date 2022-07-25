These Easy 4-Ingredient Pancakes Can Help Restore Collagen & Taste Delicious
While special occasions may call for something a bit more advanced, everyday breakfast recipes should be simple and nutritious, yet still taste delicious. If you’re looking for a speedy and tasty option that will keep you full all morning, you’ve come to the right place.
Behold: mbg's collagen and banana pancakes. They're fun to make, dairy-free, and packed with skin-loving ingredients.*
How to make collagen and banana pancakes.
Makes 3 pancakes
What you’ll need:
- 1 medium ripe banana
- 1 large egg
- 1 tablespoon whole wheat flour
- 1 scoop mbg beauty & gut collagen+
How to:
- In a large bowl, mash up your banana until smooth.
- Then place the remaining ingredients in the bowl and whisk together until well-combined.
- Use about ⅓ of the batter to make each pancake.
- After they're cooked, add your favorite toppings.
Why add mbg’s collagen?
Adding a scoop of the mbg beauty & gut collagen+ powder will make this breakfast even more nutrient-dense. Not only will it add 17.7 grams of grass-fed hydrolyzed collagen peptides, but you’ll also be getting a hefty dose of other important beauty and gut-centric bioactives, micronutrients, and antioxidants: Biotin, for example, is top-notch for healthy hair and nails; we also include vitamins C and E to enhance your body's collagen production and natural antioxidant defenses.*
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
After that comes L-glutamine, which provides a building block for protein and is a preferred fuel for the gut. We also include curcuminoids from turmeric root extract and sulforaphane from broccoli seed extract in our blend to help support detoxification and combat oxidative stress.*
Finally, this powder also contains hyaluronic acid, which is the key molecule responsible for keeping skin naturally hydrated. Think of it as doubling down on inside-out skin hydration.*
A bonus? This powder doesn’t leave behind a chalky aftertaste, which makes it an even better addition to your pancake recipe. If you want to switch it up, opt for mbg's chocolate option for a rich (but sugar-free) taste from organic cocoa. Bananas and chocolate are a fabulous pair, wouldn't you say?
The takeaway.
Everyday breakfast recipes should be simple and packed with good-for-you ingredients. These collagen-banana pancakes fit the bill, with tons of added benefits, thanks to mbg's winning collagen powder. If you'd like to know more about what’s in our blend, you can read up on the full-body benefits here.*
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*