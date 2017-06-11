Ate (Or Drank) Too Much Yesterday? Here's Your One-Day Feel-Good Recovery Plan

Timing: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Drink water immediately and consistently throughout the day.

Whether you drank too much or ate too much, water is your best friend today. Not only is water the best thing to flush toxins out of your system, one of the biggest factors of that hung-over feeling after overdoing is dehydration—the likely culprit behind nausea, headache, and bloat.

Dehydration isn’t just lack of water but loss of electrolytes. First thing in the morning, drink warm water with apple cider vinegar and a touch of sea salt. The warm water is easy on your digestion, the ACV will regulate your insulin levels, and the sea salt will replenish electrolytes better than a sugary sports drink.

Also note that I typically advise people to wake up within one or two hours of their normal wake time. Even if you didn't get a ton of sleep the night before, this will set you up for a better night tonight of rest and provide replenished energy for tomorrow.