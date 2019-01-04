I Start My Day With These Quick Metabolism-Boosting Practices & I Feel Better Than Ever

As an integrative medicine doctor, I've gained a lot of healthy lifestyle knowledge over the years. The things I do first thing in the morning and before bed are very specific because I know they set the stage for my health that day and sleep quality that night. Lately, I've made some small tweaks to my morning routine to drastically increase my energy and focus and, yes, improve my metabolic function. Most of them are related in some way to the circadian rhythm, also known as your body's internal clock, which is incredibly important to your overall health. Did you know that there's a circadian clock in every single one of your cells? It's true. And it means that there's an optimal time to wake up, go to sleep, and even digest your food.

When you wake up, do these practices first thing in the morning, and you'll notice increased energy levels, balanced hormones, and improved metabolic markers. So let's get into it. Here are the metabolism-boosting practices I'm doing right now that have made me feel better than ever: