What To Do When Your Lab Tests Are Normal, But You Still Feel "Off"

Here's how this scenario usually goes: You feel sick, tired or just "off." Like the smart, cautious person you are, you book an appointment with your primary doctor to get checked out.

The doctor runs some blood tests, and a few days later, you get a call from the office: "Hi, I'm Lisa from Dr. So and So's office, and we just wanted to let you know that all your blood tests came back normal! Have a great day!" Click.

Um, OK. Now what?

Almost all of us have gone through this experience of feeling sick, but receiving normal medical results. And in my many years as a medical student and practicing doctor, I've heard this story countless times.

I also know from personal experience how frustrating this can be: After I had my two children, I was struggling with what seemed to me like a "hormonal imbalance." And yet there was no testing that could diagnose my problem.

If a similar scenario has happened to you as well, here are some common reasons why you may be getting normal results: