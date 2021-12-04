This Buzzy Skin & Supplement Ingredient Is Everywhere—But What Does It Do?

Ingredient lists aren’t the easiest to read, I hear you. I’m someone who does it for a living—and certainly I still get stumped when I come across a new active ingredient (or even more confusing, one of its unique chemical forms). And coenzyme Q10 falls in that umbrella of confusing terms.

The antioxidant is becoming quite the buzzy supplement and topical ingredient thanks to it’s abilities to care for the skin.* And despite its popularity (or, perhaps because of its popularity) many people have lots of questions about it. One such question has to do with the various forms of the coenzyme.

See, most ingredients have multiple forms. These various forms have different potencies, bioactivity, functions, and qualities. For example: Vitamin C is a very popular antioxidant in skin care topicals and supplements, but on the ingredient label or nutrition panel you may see something like ascorbic acid, L-ascorbic acid, sodium ascorbyl phosphate, ascorbyl palmitate, retinyl ascorbate, tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, and magnesium ascorbyl phosphate.

Such is the case for CoQ10: its two unique varieties are ubiquinol and ubiquinone. Here, we are diving into the former.