While small amounts of CoQ10 can be found in foods like broccoli, peanuts, and fish, it's difficult to get enough to support your standard levels as you age because your CoQ10 levels are simultaneously decreasing—which is why supplementing is an ideal option for targeted, daily support. If you're on the hunt for an easy pick, we encourage you to check out cellular beauty+, which contains 100 milligrams of the powerful antioxidant (among other science-backed cosmeceutical ingredients).

The takeaway.

If you hadn't yet heard about CoQ10's beauty benefits yet, you're not alone. This underrated antioxidant can benefit your skin both through supplementation and topical applications—though the benefits slightly differ. If you want to reap all the advantages CoQ10 has to offer, you may consider investing in topical products and skin-supporting supplements.*