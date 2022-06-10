First, a little background: Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is a fat-soluble compound that doubles as a powerful antioxidant, and it is present in every human cell and concentrated in the mitochondria; it is required for cellular energy production and rejuvenation, and your natural levels decline as you age—which is why replenishing them is key, both internally and topically.

As a skin care ingredient, CoQ10 works wonders—a recent market report published by Spate even named the buzzy antioxidant the No. 1 top skin care trend by growth, thanks to its ability to improve skin texture and tone. See, like other antioxidants, CoQ10 protects the skin from UV radiation, which is one of the main drivers for crepey, delicate skin. But the ingredient also has energizing effects for the skin cells (so they literally act younger.) Research has even found that topical CoQ10 can significantly decrease facial wrinkles. Similarly, another study found that CoQ10 supplements reduce wrinkles and lines while enhancing skin smoothness.