 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
If You Have Crepey Skin, Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This Ingredient

If You Have Crepey Skin, Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This Ingredient

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
How to tighten neck skin

Image by Vesnaandjic / iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 10, 2022 — 9:31 AM

When it comes to crepey skin (aka, when your skin resembles a thin sheet of crepe paper), experts often stress the importance of prevention—after all, it’s much easier to delay the onset than reverse the tissue-like skin once it appears. But treating crepey skin isn’t impossible: You just need to trigger cellular repair and protect the skin from any more sagging. And one ingredient in particular is beloved for checking both boxes—if you’re dealing with fragile, sensitive skin, you may want to turn to CoQ10. 

How CoQ10 can help with crepey skin. 

First, a little background: Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is a fat-soluble compound that doubles as a powerful antioxidant, and it is present in every human cell and concentrated in the mitochondria; it is required for cellular energy production and rejuvenation, and your natural levels decline as you age—which is why replenishing them is key, both internally and topically. 

As a skin care ingredient, CoQ10 works wonders—a recent market report published by Spate even named the buzzy antioxidant the No. 1 top skin care trend by growth, thanks to its ability to improve skin texture and tone. See, like other antioxidants, CoQ10 protects the skin from UV radiation, which is one of the main drivers for crepey, delicate skin. But the ingredient also has energizing effects for the skin cells (so they literally act younger.) Research has even found that topical CoQ10 can significantly decrease facial wrinkles. Similarly, another study found that CoQ10 supplements reduce wrinkles and lines while enhancing skin smoothness.

postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(39)
postbiotic body lotion

All that to say: CoQ10 is an all-star ingredient for healthy skin aging, which is exactly why we included the powerful antioxidant in our postbiotic body lotion. Many lotions for crepey skin include ingredients that promote cell turnover (like retinol and AHAs), but if you’re dealing with thin, papery skin, you might find those players a little difficult to tolerate. CoQ10 offers similar protective effects at the cellular level, without any potential irritation. 

Our lotion also features shea butter, moringa seed oil, oat oil, squalene, and targeted-biotic ingredients, which provide deep hydration and skin barrier support—and keeping your skin ultra-moisturized is key to prevent any more sagging. As board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., told us about how to treat crepey skin: "Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize—this can improve the appearance.”

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

Addressing crepey skin takes a balance of moisture, cellular repair, and UV protection, and CoQ10 can do it all. It’s no wonder the buzzy ingredient has hit center stage of late; its skin-loving benefits are powerful, and beauty fans can’t get enough. 

postbiotic body lotion
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(39)
postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(39)
postbiotic body lotion
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

We Can Thank Drag Culture For Our Gloriously Full, Defined Brows

Jamie Schneider
We Can Thank Drag Culture For Our Gloriously Full, Defined Brows
Beauty

This Sculpting Tool Helps Your Facial Muscles Literally Act Younger

Jamie Schneider
This Sculpting Tool Helps Your Facial Muscles Literally Act Younger
Integrative Health

These 7 Health Factors May Lower Your Risk Of Dementia, Study Says

Merrell Readman
These 7 Health Factors May Lower Your Risk Of Dementia, Study Says
Beauty

7 Of The Very Best Tips For Wearing Concealer Without Any Other Makeup

Hannah Frye
7 Of The Very Best Tips For Wearing Concealer Without Any Other Makeup
Functional Food

The Surprising Spice This MD Adds To Her Drink For Calming Benefits

Sarah Regan
The Surprising Spice This MD Adds To Her Drink For Calming Benefits
Beauty

Kosas' Entire Site Is 20% Off Right Now — Including Its Eye-Brightening Concealer

Hannah Frye
Kosas' Entire Site Is 20% Off Right Now — Including Its Eye-Brightening Concealer
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Trying To Remember Something? These 16 Memory Supplements Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain
Trying To Remember Something? These 16 Memory Supplements Can Help
Integrative Health

The 5 Products A Wellness Editor Uses To Snooze Through The Entire Night

Emma Loewe
The 5 Products A Wellness Editor Uses To Snooze Through The Entire Night
Functional Food

7 Unexpected (& Delicious) Ways To Add A Veggies Powder To Your Daily Diet

Kristine Thomason
7 Unexpected (& Delicious) Ways To Add A Veggies Powder To Your Daily Diet
Personal Growth

How To Actually Get More Done Without Stressing Yourself Out

Kimberly Snyder
How To Actually Get More Done Without Stressing Yourself Out
Love

4 Things People Get Wrong About Bisexuality & What It Really Means To Be Bi

Stephanie Barnes
4 Things People Get Wrong About Bisexuality & What It Really Means To Be Bi
Integrative Health

A Fitness Coach's Secrets For Sleeping Deeply & Waking Up Energized

Sarah Regan
A Fitness Coach's Secrets For Sleeping Deeply & Waking Up Energized
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-coq10-can-help-with-crepey-skin
postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
postbiotic body lotion

Your article and new folder have been saved!