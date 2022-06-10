If You Have Crepey Skin, Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This Ingredient
When it comes to crepey skin (aka, when your skin resembles a thin sheet of crepe paper), experts often stress the importance of prevention—after all, it’s much easier to delay the onset than reverse the tissue-like skin once it appears. But treating crepey skin isn’t impossible: You just need to trigger cellular repair and protect the skin from any more sagging. And one ingredient in particular is beloved for checking both boxes—if you’re dealing with fragile, sensitive skin, you may want to turn to CoQ10.
How CoQ10 can help with crepey skin.
First, a little background: Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is a fat-soluble compound that doubles as a powerful antioxidant, and it is present in every human cell and concentrated in the mitochondria; it is required for cellular energy production and rejuvenation, and your natural levels decline as you age—which is why replenishing them is key, both internally and topically.
As a skin care ingredient, CoQ10 works wonders—a recent market report published by Spate even named the buzzy antioxidant the No. 1 top skin care trend by growth, thanks to its ability to improve skin texture and tone. See, like other antioxidants, CoQ10 protects the skin from UV radiation, which is one of the main drivers for crepey, delicate skin. But the ingredient also has energizing effects for the skin cells (so they literally act younger.) Research has even found that topical CoQ10 can significantly decrease facial wrinkles. Similarly, another study found that CoQ10 supplements reduce wrinkles and lines while enhancing skin smoothness.
postbiotic body lotion
Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli
All that to say: CoQ10 is an all-star ingredient for healthy skin aging, which is exactly why we included the powerful antioxidant in our postbiotic body lotion. Many lotions for crepey skin include ingredients that promote cell turnover (like retinol and AHAs), but if you’re dealing with thin, papery skin, you might find those players a little difficult to tolerate. CoQ10 offers similar protective effects at the cellular level, without any potential irritation.
Our lotion also features shea butter, moringa seed oil, oat oil, squalene, and targeted-biotic ingredients, which provide deep hydration and skin barrier support—and keeping your skin ultra-moisturized is key to prevent any more sagging. As board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., told us about how to treat crepey skin: "Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize—this can improve the appearance.”
The takeaway.
Addressing crepey skin takes a balance of moisture, cellular repair, and UV protection, and CoQ10 can do it all. It’s no wonder the buzzy ingredient has hit center stage of late; its skin-loving benefits are powerful, and beauty fans can’t get enough.
postbiotic body lotion
Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli
postbiotic body lotion
Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli