The Easiest Ways To Protect Your Skin From Sun Damage This Summer

The bad news is that you can't completely undo sun damage. But thankfully, there are a few steps you can take to mitigate its negative effects.

For the milder, more immediate effects of sun overexposure, like a burn, look to cold compresses, anti-inflammatories, and soothing moisturizers like aloe vera to help repair the skin and get some relief.

Treating the longer-term effects of sun damage, including uneven pigmentation and wrinkles, is more difficult, but you've got some options. Dermatologists recommend vitamin A—specifically retinol, which is a derivative of the vitamin—as the gold standard for treating signs of premature aging for its role in encouraging cell turnover and increasing collagen production. Exfoliating, microdermabrasion, and laser treatments are also used to reduce the appearance of spots.

You can also up your intake of glutathione—aka the "master antioxidant" as the medical field calls it. Our bodies rely on glutathione to protect, fight, and repair our cells from damage caused by everyday toxins and free radicals, but as we age, we produce less and less of it.

According to one study, supplements that contain glutathione as an active ingredient have anti-aging benefits including reducing wrinkles, which makes sense given glutathione's key role in supporting skin cells when damaged. Studies have also shown that glutathione may help with skin brightening.

All this is to say, of course, that there's no better way to deal with sun damage than with basic prevention. Again, rule No. 1: Always wear sun protection.

