In the beauty world, it’s common for age-old ingredients to cycle through their time in the spotlight. Think: glycerin, niacinamide, and astaxanthin, to name a few.

Well, consider coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) the latest ingredient on the revival tour: According to a recent market report published by Spate, the buzzy antioxidant is the No. 1 top skin care trend by growth. Given its plethora of beauty benefits, both internally and topically, it’s not difficult to see why beauty fans can’t get enough of this superstar compound.* If you’re unfamiliar with CoQ10 (or if you just need an excuse to sing its praises), here’s a super-quick explainer on the ingredient, so you’re all caught up.