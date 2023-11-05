In the double-blind, placebo-controlled study, cognitively healthy women between the ages of 50 and 75 that took a high-potency dose (2.2 grams) of long-chain polyunsaturated omega-3 fatty acids (i.e., EPA and DHA) in supplement form for 26 weeks demonstrated increased omega-3 index levels (i.e., the biomarker for omega-3 status in your body) and significantly enhanced memory recall compared to the control group.*

In other words, taking a high-potency supplement with marine omega-3s EPA and DHA can help maintain cognitive function and support memory as we age.* According to a recent Cureus review, these brain-critical nutrients support other aspects of cognition as well—including learning, cerebral blood flow, and even mood support.*

And if overall cognitive well-being and brain longevity aren't enough to convince you to add a fish oil supplement to your wellness regimen, we're happy to report that omega-3 fatty acids can help you age gracefully in other ways, too.