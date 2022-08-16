Though eye health is something most people don’t think about, our increasingly digital world is causing myriad vision concerns that we’ll be dealing with for generations to come. Whether you’re dealing with eye dryness or have concerns about your vision longevity, a quality omega-3 supplement can help.*

According to a 2019 meta-analysis from the journal Cornea, omega-3 supplements can significantly improve moisture and ensure your eyes are well-lubricated.* This is because omega-3 fatty acids help replenish and maintain the tear film to protect your eyes (as they’re staring at screens all day, for example).*

DHA also has neuroprotective actions that have been found to support retinal integrity and function (i.e., to help us see clearly)—so make sure your omega-3 supplement contains marine omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA to reap the healthy fat’s full array of vision benefits.*