3 Shocking Benefits You Won’t Believe Are From Your Omega-3 Supplement
If you think eating fish is only good for your cardiovascular health, we’ve got some exciting news for you. Omega-3 fatty acids continue to surprise us (in the best way) with their vast and comprehensive scope of health benefits.
Here, we’ve unpacked three unexpected (and little-known) perks that’ll have you surfing the web for a quality omega-3 supplement in no time.
1. Improves and protects skin.
Though omega-3 supplements aren’t exactly renowned for their skin health benefits, it turns out omega-3 fatty acids can be quite beneficial in supporting various aspects of skin health.* Beauty aficionados credit these healthy fats for keeping skin supple and moisturized—thanks to their role in maintaining the integrity of the skin's outer layer to help keep hydration in and environmental toxins out.*
omega-3 potency+
Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*
And the science backs up these claims: A 2020 scientific review found that omega-3 supplements help support a healthy inflammatory response in the skin, as well as provide photoprotection.*
Could you simply eat more salmon throughout the week to reap these skin health benefits? Yes, of course—but considering just how many Americans are failing to reach the recommended servings of two fatty fish each week (per the American Heart Association), an omega-3 supplement is a far more simple and effective way to boost your omega-3 intake day in and day out.
2. Supports vision longevity.
Though eye health is something most people don’t think about, our increasingly digital world is causing myriad vision concerns that we’ll be dealing with for generations to come. Whether you’re dealing with eye dryness or have concerns about your vision longevity, a quality omega-3 supplement can help.*
According to a 2019 meta-analysis from the journal Cornea, omega-3 supplements can significantly improve moisture and ensure your eyes are well-lubricated.* This is because omega-3 fatty acids help replenish and maintain the tear film to protect your eyes (as they’re staring at screens all day, for example).*
DHA also has neuroprotective actions that have been found to support retinal integrity and function (i.e., to help us see clearly)—so make sure your omega-3 supplement contains marine omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA to reap the healthy fat’s full array of vision benefits.*
3. Helps balance & support a healthy mood.
So, you’re taking your daily omega-3 supplement. Your skin is glowing. Your eyes are shining. What could possibly make this supplement even more compelling? Two words: Mood lift.
Evidence suggests that low levels of omega-3s can significantly impact the brain’s dopamine system and, according to a 2019 study from Translational Psychiatry, marine omega-3 fatty acid EPA has demonstrated the ability to increase key mood-lifting neurotransmitters in the brain (specifically, serotonin and dopamine).*
Translation? A healthy dose of these healthy fats can foster a lovely mood boost. (Sign us up!)
The takeaway.
We knew that omega-3s were critical for heart health and joint support, but their wide range of unexpected health benefits continue to shock us (in the best way possible!).* If you’re looking for supple skin, enhanced visual acuity, or mood balance, perhaps it’s time to add an omega-3 supplement to your daily regimen.*
For a premium fish oil supplement that’s sustainably sourced and contains 1,500 milligrams of EPA and DHA (again, the marine-derived omega-3 fatty acids that play a big part in the perks listed here—especially vision health and mood support) plus organic lemon oil and rosemary, consider mbg’s omega-3 potency+ for your daily omega-3 supplementation needs!*
omega-3 potency+
Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*
omega-3 potency+
Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*