As sleek and simple as the device looks, the data it provides is anything but. If you’re serious about optimizing your health, the Whoop 4.0 can help you get there. I test a lot of products in the space, and I won’t keep up with anything that doesn’t truly add value to my well-being. This wearable tracker offers a holistic view into how well your body is performing, and what you can do to optimize it.