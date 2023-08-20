Whoop's main focus is on recovery, cardiovascular strain, and sleep. Each day, you’ll see an in-depth view of how your body is performing in these areas—and you can use these insights to decide how much energy you want to put into a workout, or whether you’d be better off in the long run with a rest day.

Within the Whoop app, you can log daily behaviors, such as caffeine consumption, hydration, nursing an infant, or wearing blue light glasses. The device takes these activities into account when measuring your biometric data, in order to determine how each habit impacts your health (and which habits you continue to integrate into your routine).

In addition to its core pillars (sleep, strain, and recovery), Whoop also acts as a stress monitor. The device works to identify stressors in realtime, based on your heart rate and heart rate variability (research-backed indicators of stress) as it compares to your baseline.

Whoop's stress monitor then gives you a score from 0 (low) to 3 (peak) to identify how stressed you are. The brand even partnered with Stanford neuroscientist Andrew Huberman, Ph.D, to provide breathwork sessions for when you do feel those stress symptoms start to creep in.

Arguably one of the coolest things about the Whoop is that it’s meant to be a long-term tool. The device continues to learn more about you over time, providing a holistic view of how your health and fitness evolve—and Whoop itself is constantly evolving, too. The latest iteration, the Whoop 4.0, is the brand's sleekest, most comprehensive device yet.