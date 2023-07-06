Chances are heart disease doesn't cross your mind very often. Until you hear that you—or a loved one—are at risk for the disease, it may not factor too much into your day-to-day life. But heart disease is actually the leading cause of death worldwide1 . And for women approaching their 50s, it's particularly relevant since women who have gone through menopause are more likely to struggle with their heart health than women who haven't (even if they're the same age).

Low levels of sex hormones 2 (primarily estrogen) during postmenopause are linked to numerous heart disease risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and weight gain. But your habits can counter these shifts.