Whoop is designed to be worn at all times to continuously collect data about your movement and recovery. The device is screenless and button-free, without notifications (except for an optional morning haptic alarm). It's lightweight and small enough to be almost unnoticeable. The knit-like band is super flexible and stretchy, making the device easy to wear during any activity or sleep.

The Whoop 4.0 uses five LEDs and four photodiodes to pick up your vitals, including heart rate and skin temperature. These bits of physical feedback monitor changes in heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen levels, resting heart rate, sleep stages, and how intensely you exercise. The app gathers this data to help inform science-backed recommendations and reports on how you are recovering from daily stressors and activity.

Using the Whoop app is easy but can be a tad overwhelming due to the sheer amount of data to sift through. You'll find detailed sleep metrics, recovery data, menstrual cycle, calorie burn, strain, and more. Your experience will be tailored to your individual goal, such as maximizing your performance or increasing your overall activity levels.

In the app, graphs, charts, and daily reports will suggest optimizing your routines for better recovery. A daily journal allows you to monitor how variables such as medication, stressful events, exercise, and social connection time affect your health.

The app also has built-in coaching. With this feature turned on, you'll get prompts suggesting the ideal routines for your goals, such as recommended bedtimes and how hard to push during your next training session. There's also a variety of workout plans and educational content available.

Whoop trackers and bands are water resistant in up to 10 meters for two hours. The tracker comes with a chargeable battery pack, which provides four to five days of power.